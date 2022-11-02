Mobile phones worth Rs 12L stolen from Flipkart warehouse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

An employee of a third-party agency contracted by Flipkart was arrested for allegedly stealing mobile phones worth Rs 12 lakh from the e-commerce giant’s warehouse in Pataudi, the police said.

Another accused is on the run and efforts are being made to arrest him, they said. Complainant Ravi, a resident of Sonepat, said Deepak, a resident of Bhiwani, and Dipanshu, a resident of Tajnagar, Farukhnagar, were working as an associate at the Flipkart warehouse. “On October 21, our team came to know that both of them stole mobile phones from the company. During the internal investigation, we found that mobiles worth Rs 12 lakh were stolen,” he said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused. The police have also arrested Dipanshu on Tuesday.

“Dipanshu was released on bail after he joined the investigation. We are looking for the second accused and he will be arrested soon. We are looking at the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the warehouse,” said inspector Rakesh Kumar, SHO, Pataudi police station.