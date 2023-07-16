Mobile tower fraud gang busted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 15

The Faridabad Police busted a gang actively involved in cheating people in the name of Jio mobile tower installation. They arrested four persons and recovered seven mobile phones, seven SIM cards, one laptop, one ATM card and Rs 41,200 in cash from their possession.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Vikrant, resident of Vijay Vihar, Delhi, Pradeep, resident of Hansi in district Hisar, and Rishal and Ajit of Bulandshahar, Uttar Pradesh. All of them were produced in a city court on Friday and sent to judicial custody, the police said.

As per Abhimanyu Goyat, ACP (cybercrime), Faridabad, the accused cheated people in the name of installing mobile towers. They had uploaded a fake advertisement on Google and according to it, if a person installed a 5G Jio mobile tower on his land, he would get Rs 50,000 every month. Along with this, he would also be given a maintenance job. Recently, they had duped a Faridabad resident of Rs 68,000 on the same pretext.

“When a person clicks on the advertisement, a website named https://www.hindustantowersgroup.com opens and asks for the person’s details. Once entered, all these immediately reach the scammers who contact the trapped person. After a few conversations, the fraudsters convince the person for his consent for installation of a mobile tower on his land. Thereafter, they begin extorting money in the name of satellite inspection of the land or getting the land insured or charging of the installation of towers,” said ACP Goyat. “All the four accused were arrested on July 11 and 13.”

