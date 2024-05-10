 Mock drill conducted at judicial complex : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  Mock drill conducted at judicial complex

A member of the bomb disposal squad during the mock drill at the judicial complex in Gurugram on Thursday. Tribune Photo



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 9

The Gurugram police on Thursday conducted a mock at the judicial complex here to take action on the information of bomb detection. During the drill, the police checked operational preparedness and other security arrangements.

Aimed at assessing Security preparedness

  • A bomb disposal squad, along with a dog squad, and crime branch teams from Sector 39, Sector 10, Sector 40, court surveillance team and members of the civil defence unit of the Gurugram police took part in the mock drill.
  • A senior police officer said the objective of the mock drill was to take stock of the security arrangements in the judicial complex.

A bomb disposal squad, along with a dog squad, and crime branch teams from Sector 39, Sector 10, Sector 40, court surveillance team and members of the civil defence unit of the Gurugram police took part in the mock drill. Initially, lawyers and others present in the complex were surprised to see a large number of police personnel. Later, they came to know that it was a mock drill.

A senior police officer said the objective of the mock drill was to take stock of the security arrangements in the judicial complex. An intensive search was carried out to check the alertness and preparedness of the police and other agencies.

A police spokesperson said the Gurugram Police is capable of dealing with any emergency situation.

