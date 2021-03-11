Mock flooding of 10 underpasses to check rain-readiness in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 31

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will conduct unique mock drills in all 10 underpasses this week to dealing with annual monsoon flash floods.

The underpasses will be filled/flooded to the extent they do in the rains and the GMDA shall then test the functioning of the pumping machinery to ensure no waterlogging in the underpasses. The mock drills will be carried with the help of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) & DLF as per the areas falling under their respective jurisdictions.

As per the plans, the Fire Officer of the Gurugram Municipal Corporation will be deploying fire tenders to release the required quantum of water in the underpasses to execute the drills.

The drainage system and pumps installed in the underpasses will be tested for their efficacy in preventing water accumulation in the passes.

Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, said: “Prior to the arrival of monsoon, trial runs of the drainage and pumping machinery are being undertaken in all city underpasses to ensure that they are working to their full capacity. Any further action, if required, is also being taken timely to avoid traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters during the monsoon.”

The mock drills would help all departments concerned to gauge the on-ground situation and take necessary measures to prevent waterlogging in the underpasses, he added.

The mock drills are scheduled in June under the NHAI — Ambience Mall on June 1, Shankar Chowk on June 2, Iffco Chowk Metro Station to MG Road on June 3, Signature Tower on June 4, Rajiv Chowk on June 5, Hero Honda Chowk on June 6 and underpass on Medanta Road on June 7.

The mock drills for the underpasses on Golf Course Road will be undertaken under the DLF in the first week of June — both U-turn underpasses in DLF Cyber city on June 1, Sikanderpur Underpass on June 2, DLF Phase 1 underpass on June 3 and the Genpact underpass on June 4.

Traffic not to be hit

During the mock drills, traffic will continue to ply as normal in the underpasses and all lanes will be open to commuters.

