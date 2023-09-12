MoD panel begins probe into suicide by Sainik School pupil

Rewari, September 11
After a probe initiated by the police and an inquiry committee formed by the principal, a two-member panel of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) from Delhi has also started simultaneous investigation into the suicide by a 16-year-old student of Sainik School at Gothra here.
‘Atmosphere not good’
The school atmosphere is not good here and I am harassed. Teachers do not teach. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. My friends too cheated me. I am so fed up and cannot tolerate it anymore. ‘Suicide note’
A Class XI student, the victim belonged to a village in Mahendragarh district and had been staying in the hostel for the past six years. He reportedly committed suicide by jumping off from the balcony of his hostel early on Friday morning.
Sources said the panel would submit a report about the episode to Air Vice Marshal PS Karkare, chairman of the society that manages Sainik Schools under the MoD. He constituted the team to find out the reasons that forced the student to take this extreme step. The panel members are visiting the school in this regard.
The sources stated that the police recovered a suicide note, which read: “The school atmosphere is not good here and I am harassed. Teachers do not teach. It is not possible for everyone to become an officer. I asked everyone to take me out of the school but to no avail. My friends too cheated me. I am so fed up and cannot tolerate it anymore.”
Investigation Officer Rajesh Kumar said a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide), IPC, had been registered on the complaint of the student’s father, who blamed the school for the tragic incident.
“The suicide note will be sent to a forensic laboratory for matching it with the student’s handwriting and statements of all students and faculty members concerned with the case will be recorded soon,” he added.
Group Captain RK Yadav, principal of the school, confirmed that a committee of the MoD was probing into the case. “The committee has not only recorded the action taken by the school after the incident, but also interacted with hostel inmates, classmates of the deceased and teachers concerned to ascertain the reasons behind this extreme step. Three parallel inquiries are being conducted,” he added.
