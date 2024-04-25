Gurugram model murder case: Interim bail plea of main accused Abhijeet dismissed

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 24

Interim bail application of the main accused Abhijeet in ex-model Divya Pahuja murder case was dismissed by a city court today. The bail application was filed on medical grounds.

Seven accused in jail In April, the Gurugram police had filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the murder case. The police had said in the chargesheet that Divya was shot by Abhijeet during an argument. All accused are in jail.

Abhijeet, who had shot Pahuja at a hotel on the night of January 2, is lodged in Bhondsi jail. In his petition, his counsel said four of his teeth were removed on November 25 last year.

The remaining teeth had also deteriorated and 14 more had to be removed. He said Bhondsi jail did not have adequate facilities.

During the hearing in the court of Additional District and Sessions judge Virender Malik today, Dr Pooja, a dentist of the jail hospital, said some teeth of the accused had been extracted correctly. Further treatment could be done at the PGIMS, Rohtak.

The court accepted that if the treatment was not available at the Rohtak hospital, the accused could be taken to AIIMS, Delhi. Considering the seriousness of the case, the court rejected the interim bail plea.

In April, the Gurugram police had filed a chargesheet against seven accused in the murder case. The police had said in the chargesheet that Divya Pahuja was shot by Abhijeet during an argument while he was drunk. All accused are in jail.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram