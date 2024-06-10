 Modi Cabinet 3.0: Former Haryana CM Khattar gets Power, Housing and Urban Affairs ministries : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Modi Cabinet 3.0: Former Haryana CM Khattar gets Power, Housing and Urban Affairs ministries

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Former Haryana CM Khattar gets Power, Housing and Urban Affairs ministries

In 2014, Khattar became the MLA for the first time and took over as Chief Minister of Haryana

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Former Haryana CM Khattar gets Power, Housing and Urban Affairs ministries

BJP MP Manohar Lal Khattar takes oath as minister during the swearing-in ceremony of new Union government, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, June 9, 2024. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, June 10

RSS pracharak and Haryana's former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been appointed as power minister in the newly-formed Union Cabinet of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, an official statement said on Monday.

Khattar will replace R K Singh who lost elections from Arrah in Bihar.

Shripad Yesso Naik, who won the Lok Sabha election from North Goa, has been appointed as the Minister of State for Ministries of Power and New & Renewable Energy.

As power minister Khattar will have to deal with various issues including high power demand and coal supply issues faced by power producers across the country.

Khattar has also been given the Housing and Urban Affairs ministry. He will replace Hardeep Singh Puri who has retained the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry in the new government.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry is mandated to execute various projects including Modi government's flagship PM Awas Yojna, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) and the ambitious Central Vista redevelopment plan.

Khattar defeated Divyanshu Budhiraja of Indian National Congress in Karnal constituency during the latest general election.

In 2014, Khattar became the MLA for the first time and took over as Chief Minister of Haryana. In March 2024, he was replaced by his confidante Nayab Singh Saini.

According to some accounts, Khattar is considered close to Prime Minister Modi with whom he worked in the BJP during 1990s.

Khattar, a bachelor, worked for almost 40 years as an RSS pracharak.

In 1996, Khattar started working with Modi, who was then the BJP in-charge of Haryana.

Coming from an agricultural background, his family arrived in Haryana from Pakistan post-partition. His family settled at Nindana, a village in Haryana's Rohtak district. He was born in Nindana in 1954.

In 2014, when the BJP formed the government in Haryana on its own for the first time, Khattar became the state's first non-Jat chief minister in nearly two decades, fracturing Jats' longstanding domination in the state's politics.

During his first stint as chief minister, Khattar came under criticism over his handling of the February 2016 Jat quota stir, which saw large-scale violence and arson in several parts of the state.

The stir was followed by a flurry of violent incidents which claimed many lives in 2017, when Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted by a court in Panchkula in a rape case.

For his second stint as CM, which lasted four-and-a-half years, the BJP had to take support of JJP after it fell short of majority in 2019 Assembly polls.

Khattar's second stint also saw his government face criticism over farmers' stir against now-repealed farm laws.

During his two stints as chief minister, Khattar was credited with the decision to introduce pre-qualification conditions for the candidates contesting panchayat elections and ensuring transparent recruitment.

He also introduced the 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme, under which the Haryana government issues every family a unique family identity.

Khattar was also credited for maintaining cordial relations with ally Jannayak Janta Party. However, JJP's tie-up with BJP ended after Khattar was removed from Haryana CM's post.

On the party's move to bring in Nayab Saini as CM in March, Khattar had said that the move was not sudden and that it was he who had suggested Saini's name to Modi more than a year ago.

“The reality is when I had served as the chief minister for eight to eight-and-a-half years, I myself told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that in any person's life if he hands over the baton to anyone on his own will, there cannot be a matter of greater happiness. I had said this to him about myself more than a year ago,” Khattar had said.

Sworn in into the fresh Union Cabinet on Sunday, the BJP veteran now is set to begin his new innings as a parliamentarian and a Union Minister.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Manohar Lal Khattar #Narendra Modi #RSS


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SIT formed in Kangana Ranaut slap case

2
Trending

Animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, video goes viral

3
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

5
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

6
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

7
Punjab

Ex-CM Beant’s legacy helps Ravneet Bittu pip Taranjit Singh Sandhu

8
Delhi

AAP leader Somnath Bharti refuses to shave head, says Modi’s victory not absolute

9
J & K

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

10
Punjab

Wrong choice of candidates cost Congress dear on 4 Punjab seats

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Modi government 3.0 holds first Cabinet meeting

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

Vaishnaw retains Railways, Jitan Manjhi gets MSME, Chirag Pa...

Search operation under way in J-K’s Reasi after terror attack

Massive manhunt under way for 3 foreign terrorists following attack on bus in J-K's Reasi; NIA, SIA visit spot

9 pilgrims were killed and 41 others were injured in the dea...

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

No peace in Manipur even after one year, address situation with priority: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat emphasises the need to get over with election rhetor...

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

Suspected militants ambush Manipur CM’s advance security convoy, 1 official injured

The convoy was on its way to violence-hit Jiribam district w...

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats on July 10

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

Bypolls in 13 assembly seats in 7 states on July 10; these a...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops tricity with AIR 14

JEE-Advanced: Vedant tops Chandigarh tricity with AIR 14

Chandigarh decision on power tariff arbitrary: Manish Tewari

Chandigarh BJP celebrates PM’s swearing-in

Mohali murder: Post-mortem reveals eight fatal injuries

Punjab and Haryana High Court calls for compassion in runaway bride cases: emphasises respect for individual choices

Don’t take us for granted: Supreme Court slams Delhi govt for not rectifying defects in water scarcity plea

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

Delhi’s AAP government accuses Haryana’s BJP government of negative politics, stopping its water supply

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

Money-laundering case: Supreme Court asks Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh to respond to ED’s affidavit

Delhi court fixes June 18 for Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to take oath as MP

Jalandhar police arrest 3 associates of gangster Lakhbir Landa

Jalandhar police crack extortion case, 3 linked to Lakhbir Landa’s group arrested

Blocked sewers add to civic woes

Minor girl raped for three months

Mahan Kosh published by Punjab Language Department remains unavailable for months

Jalandhar Planning Board for probe into Rs 10 cr embezzlement

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

Despite MC’s sterilisation project, no let-up in dog-bite cases in city

Bihar man’s murder case cracked with arrest of two

Double murder rocks city

City’s Keshav Dharni bags AIR 365 in JEE (Advanced)

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Paddy sowing to start tomorrow, biggest till date in terms of area

Fatehgarh Sahib boy selected for Asian championship

Man held with stolen truck

Body found

Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET