Modi determined to make country number one: Nayab Singh Saini

Hisar, April 5

In an attempt to give a boost to the campaign of the BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha segment, Ashok Tanwar, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged the electorate to make a comparative evaluation of the works done by the Modi-led government and the previous governments.

Addressing a public meeting at Ratia town of Fatehabad district today, the Chief Minister said the double-engine governments led by the BJP in Haryana and at the Centre had carried out unprecedented development. “In 10 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the country on the fast track of development and is determined to make the country number one in the world,” he claimed.

Saini said Modi was determined that every family should have a roof over their head and no one should remain hungry. He said earlier women had to walk long distance to fetch potable water, but after the BJP came to power, the government had made sure that every household got clean water supply at their homes.”

The CM said the government also introduced schemes like Ayushman Card and Chirayu, which helped the poor get treatment free of cost. Attacking the Congress, Saini said, “While the Congress used to pay lip service by raising a hollow slogan of ‘garibi hatao’ during elections, it is Modi who has actually worked to remove poverty from the country. Due to his initiative, about 50 crore people opened bank accounts,” he said.

Schemes like Ujjwala Yojana had benefited women. Similarly, 12.5 crore farmers of the country had been getting monetary assistance in their accounts every month, he said.

Inspects wheat fields

Fatehabad: The Chief Minister, during a Vijay Sankalp Rally in the Ratia region, on Friday, instructed that compensation funds stuck due to technical glitches be released. He also ordered an investigation into delays in compensating farmers affected by the 2022 pink bollworm and the 2023 floods. Following the rally, the CM personally inspected nearby fields. Accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Barala and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar, among other senior leaders, the CM assured farmers of government support in purchasing their crops at support prices. He emphasised the government’s readiness to procure crops in markets and pledged to transfer farmers’ earnings into their bank accounts within 72 hours.

Farmers show black flag

Before the CM’s scheduled arrival at Ratia, farmers staged a sit-in protest with black flags on the Budhlada road. Despite heavy police deployment, the farmers’ demonstration commenced, prompting their detention by the authorities.

Members of the BKU Kheti Bachao, BKU Ekta Ugrahan and Pagdi Sambhal Jatta gathered in large numbers and initially planned to assemble at Gurdwara Ajitsar, but they were denied permission. Consequently, they congregated near the helipad and began their protest. Armed with questions for the CM and holding black flags and union banners, the farmers were detained by the police.

