Modi failed to impress Haryanvis, says Selja

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 20

Congress candidate from Sirsa Lok Sabha constituency Kumari Selja today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say anything that could make Haryanvis feel proud of him because the BJP government had done nothing worth mentioning. Therefore, the BJP relied solely on lies and slogans, she said.

She said the people of Haryana did not need a certificate from Modi or the BJP in the name of Ram. She was addressing a public meeting at Housing Board Colony of Sirsa last night.

She questioned what would the Chief Minister of UP say when he comes to Sirsa, as women and the poor are being oppressed in that state. She said is his slogans would not work here. He should continue his drama in UP. “The bulldozer show in Sirsa was an attempt to create an atmosphere of fear, but the people here are not afraid,” she said.

Selja alleged that the BJP had made the country number one in inflation, unemployment, corruption and paper leak cases.

She said surveys had indicated the people’s desire to have her in Sirsa so she had come to serve them. She asked the people to give the “same love and blessings” to her that the voters had bestowed on her father Ch. Dalbir Singh. She promised to solve their problems for the next five years.

Selja said that Modi has made a futile attempt to present BJP’s 10-year misgovernance as good governance. She alleged that the people of the state had suffered under the misgovernance of BJP.

