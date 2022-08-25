Modi for greater public-pvt partnership in health sector

Modi for greater public-pvt partnership in health sector

PM Narendra Modi with Mata Amritanandamayi in Faridabad on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 24

PM Narendra Modi today stressed on the need for a greater involvement of social, spiritual and private organisations for the setting up and expansion of the health infrastructure in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 2,600-bedded Amrita Hospital, said to be the biggest hospital in the private sector in Asia, Modi said the public-private partnership (PPP) model of development could be transformed with the incorporation of the spiritual values of “paraspar”, “prayas” and “sewa” (cooperation, effort and service).

Describing the Amrita hospital as a perfect example of service based on human values, he said Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma, had devoted her entire life in the service to the poor and had become revered.

Affordable treatment for all

The hospital is a state-of-the-art medical institute embedded in the values of social service, compassion and spiritualism. It is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for all. It is fitting that the country is getting the blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. —Narendra Modi, PM

Ancient Indians considered medical science as a Veda (sacred knowledge) and called the medical science ayurveda, said the PM, adding that India never allowed its spiritual and service traditions to go into oblivion even during the difficult period of slavery for centuries.

It is good fortune for us that spiritual energy in the form of saints like Amma had always pervaded as the system of discharging the responsibilities of education and medicine through religious and social institutions, which was the PPP model of old times. ‘’It is called public-private partnership, but I also see it as ‘paraspar prayas’ (mutual effort),” he remarked.

Claiming that this hospital will go a long way in serving the poor and needy, he said it should also provide motivation or be a guiding factor for others, who believe in spiritual and human values. He said Amrita Hospital was a state-of-the-art medical institute embedded in the values of social service, compassion and spiritualism. It is fitting that the country is getting the blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. He added the hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for all.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the PM said a vicious propaganda was unleashed by some with rumours about negative impact of the Covid vaccine. He said it were the religious and spiritual leaders who came to the rescue and this resulted in minimum damage in comparison to many other countries.

The PM formally inaugurated the hospital by unveiling a plaque on the occasion.

In her address, Amma said, “Illness creates a state of desperate unhappiness and hospitals are their sole refuge, shelter, and sanctuary. The doctors, nurses and other employees should always have a heartfelt smile on their lips. They should be people who can speak pleasant words. Their eyes, words and touch should be gentle and kind and must be able to work with patients bearing in mind their mental state.”

Earlier CM, Haryana, Manohar Lal claimed that with adding six new medical colleges with 700 MBBS seats since 2014, the state had made major strides. The state plans to establish eight more medical colleges, taking the seat count to 2,800 with the target of setting up a medical college in all districts.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and the Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar were among those who were present on the occasion.

With 2,600-beds and a campus on 130 acres, the hospital has 534 beds in the ICU. Equipped with 81 speciality departments (the highest in India), along with 64 state-of-the-art operation theatres, it will be a 150-seat residential MBBS programme, and a nursing college.

Facility for poor

With 81 speciality departments and 64 state-of-the-art operation theatres, the hospital will provide free or inexpensive treatment in emergency cases to economically deprived patients

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Amid speculation of Ravish Kumar resigning from NDTV, news anchor clarifies

2
Chandigarh

Holistic healthcare a priority, says PM Modi at inauguration of cancer hospital in Punjab's Mohali

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax raid at 35 premises linked to Gurmail Medical Stores in Ludhiana

4
Himachal

Banks will not be privatised: Union minister

5
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

6
Punjab

Punjab native held for ‘forging’ fake certificate for key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case

7
Nation

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

8
Punjab

On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector

9
Himachal

Deep nexus: Himachal Chief Secretary to meet railway team over Chakki rivulet bridge repair

10
Nation

Rahul Gandhi reluctant, hunt on for non-Gandhi Congress chief

Don't Miss

View All
A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’
Trending

Man in MP’s Ratlam asks ‘Train kitna late hai’, Rail App replies ‘Kitna bhe ho, aapke pitaji ka kya jaa rha hai’

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

Top News

Nitish wins trust vote as CBI turns heat on RJD in rail scam

Nitish wins trust vote as CBI turns heat on RJD in rail scam

Agency raids G’gram mall ‘owned’ by Tejashwi, RJD leader den...

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi

Dedicates Mohali cancer hospital & research centre to nation

Modi for greater public-pvt partnership in health sector

Modi for greater public-pvt partnership in health sector

Arrested ultra was paid ~30K by Pak colonel to attack Army post

Arrested ultra was paid Rs 30K by Pak colonel to attack Army post

Tabarak Hussain was shot at and caught in Jhangar sector on ...

Bid to stifle media: Cong on NDTV takeover bid

Bid to stifle media: Cong on NDTV takeover bid


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Amritsar: Not given way, youth opens fire on school bus; arrested

Long wait at Aam Aadmi Clinics in Amritsar, courtesy slow Internet

Restore Jallianwala Bagh's original form, says AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Tarn Taran MLA conducts surprise check at nakas, finds cops missing

Youth booked for raping minor

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

A first: 18 freehold business units up for e-auction by Chandigarh MC

Cancer Hospital Unveiled: Amid thick security blanket, PM Modi keeps date with Mohali

Holistic healthcare priority, says PM Modi

Clear dues in 7 days, Chandigarh Housing Board warns allottees

Remove loose, overhanging cables by October, operators told

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 MLAs to switch sides: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

AAP MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is a serious matter, says Arvind Kejriwal

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

AAP govt ignored expert panel suggestions on excise policy to gain unfair advantage in Punjab polls: BJP

ED registers PMLA case over Delhi excise policy 'scam'

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

Two suffocate to death in sewer at Balachaur

At 16, Jalandhar-origin Japgobind Singh is solo pilot in Canada

Year on, Indian hockey players await govt jobs

Jalandhar shuttler in Indian team for World Junior Championship

Boy drowns in Jalandhar village pond

Ludhiana: Employees’ body gives 72-hour ultimatum, threatens protest

Ludhiana: Employees' body gives 72-hour ultimatum, threatens protest

Four suspects arrested for killing Tarn Taran jeweller

Two of snatchers' gang held in Ludhiana

Bihar man posing as kin dupes Ludhiana woman of Rs 2.20L

AAP govt playing vendetta politics: Cong

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed

Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed

e-rickshaws in disuse, Punjabi University pupils face commuting blues