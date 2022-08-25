Modi for greater public-pvt partnership in health sector

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, August 24

PM Narendra Modi today stressed on the need for a greater involvement of social, spiritual and private organisations for the setting up and expansion of the health infrastructure in the country.

Speaking after inaugurating the 2,600-bedded Amrita Hospital, said to be the biggest hospital in the private sector in Asia, Modi said the public-private partnership (PPP) model of development could be transformed with the incorporation of the spiritual values of “paraspar”, “prayas” and “sewa” (cooperation, effort and service).

Describing the Amrita hospital as a perfect example of service based on human values, he said Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, also known as Amma, had devoted her entire life in the service to the poor and had become revered.

Affordable treatment for all The hospital is a state-of-the-art medical institute embedded in the values of social service, compassion and spiritualism. It is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for all. It is fitting that the country is getting the blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. —Narendra Modi, PM

Ancient Indians considered medical science as a Veda (sacred knowledge) and called the medical science ayurveda, said the PM, adding that India never allowed its spiritual and service traditions to go into oblivion even during the difficult period of slavery for centuries.

It is good fortune for us that spiritual energy in the form of saints like Amma had always pervaded as the system of discharging the responsibilities of education and medicine through religious and social institutions, which was the PPP model of old times. ‘’It is called public-private partnership, but I also see it as ‘paraspar prayas’ (mutual effort),” he remarked.

Claiming that this hospital will go a long way in serving the poor and needy, he said it should also provide motivation or be a guiding factor for others, who believe in spiritual and human values. He said Amrita Hospital was a state-of-the-art medical institute embedded in the values of social service, compassion and spiritualism. It is fitting that the country is getting the blessings of Sri Mata Amritanandamayi. He added the hospital is a blend of modernity and spirituality and will become a medium of accessible and affordable treatment for all.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, the PM said a vicious propaganda was unleashed by some with rumours about negative impact of the Covid vaccine. He said it were the religious and spiritual leaders who came to the rescue and this resulted in minimum damage in comparison to many other countries.

The PM formally inaugurated the hospital by unveiling a plaque on the occasion.

In her address, Amma said, “Illness creates a state of desperate unhappiness and hospitals are their sole refuge, shelter, and sanctuary. The doctors, nurses and other employees should always have a heartfelt smile on their lips. They should be people who can speak pleasant words. Their eyes, words and touch should be gentle and kind and must be able to work with patients bearing in mind their mental state.”

Earlier CM, Haryana, Manohar Lal claimed that with adding six new medical colleges with 700 MBBS seats since 2014, the state had made major strides. The state plans to establish eight more medical colleges, taking the seat count to 2,800 with the target of setting up a medical college in all districts.

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and the Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar were among those who were present on the occasion.

With 2,600-beds and a campus on 130 acres, the hospital has 534 beds in the ICU. Equipped with 81 speciality departments (the highest in India), along with 64 state-of-the-art operation theatres, it will be a 150-seat residential MBBS programme, and a nursing college.

Facility for poor

With 81 speciality departments and 64 state-of-the-art operation theatres, the hospital will provide free or inexpensive treatment in emergency cases to economically deprived patients