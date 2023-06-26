Modi govt’s tenure unmatched, says Union minister

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 25

Describing the 9-year tenure of the Central Government under the leadership of PM Modi as unmatched, Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said unprecedented work had been done during the time-span in terms of development, good governance and welfare of poor people. He appealed to the public to support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He was addressing the ‘Gauravshali Bharat Rally’ at the grain market organised by Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma on Sunday. Union Minister Sanjay Baliyan, State BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar and former minister Manish Kumar Grover were among those present.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the stature of the country has grown across the world. It has been ensured that the benefits of government schemes reach the eligible people during the nine-year tenure of the Central Government,” he added.