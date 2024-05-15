Modi, Shah set to add spice to campaign, address six rallies in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in the Ambala, Sonepat and Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary constituencies to campaign for BJP candidates.

Subhash Barala, Rajya Sabha MP and convener of the party state poll management committee, said the PM would address two rallies in Ambala and Gohana (Sonepat) on May 18 and one rally in Mahendragarh on May 23.

“Similarly, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold public meetings in Gurugram on May 16 while in Rohtak and Karnal on May 17. Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand will also participate in the party’s campaign in the state while the programme of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be finalised in a day or two,” he added.

Barala said the party had entrusted the responsibility of managing the PM’s rallies to its senior leaders. Jind MLA Dr Krishna Midha would handle the management of the PM’s Gohana rally while Haryana minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar and the party spokesman Jawahar Yadav would look after the management of the Ambala and Mahendragarh rallies, respectively.

“There is a lot of enthusiasm among the party workers about these rallies and they have started preparations for that. PM Modi has a deep attachment for the state as he has worked as the party in-charge here for a long time. In 2014, he began his nationwide election campaign from Rewari, where he addressed a rally of ex-servicemen. This time, before the start of the election campaign, the PM came to Haryana twice,” he added.

Shamsher Kharak, BJP’s state media co-incharge, claimed that the PM’s rallies would not only boost the party’s election campaign but also work to increase the victory margin of the BJP candidates. “The BJP will retain all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Kharak added.

