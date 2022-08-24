Modi to inaugurate 2,400-bed pvt hospital in Faridabad today

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, August 23

The stage is set for the inauguration of the 2,400-bed Amrita Hospital, which is being touted as the largest in the private sector, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here tomorrow.

11K chairs for audience A big stage has been set up for the function. As many as 11,000 chairs have been kept for the audience.

The main stage will be shared by PM, CM, Deputy CM, Governor, local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar, besides Mata Amritanandamayi Math head Mata Amritanandamayi (Amma) Devi and vice-chairman Swami Amritaswarupnandapuri.

Around 3,000 cops have been deployed as part of security arrangements.

The PM will address a gathering at the pandal set up at the hospital in Sector 88 here. Three helipads have been built near the hospital as the PM will arrive by a helicopter.

With the imposition of Section 144 till tomorrow evening, a senior district official said as many as 50 Duty Magistrates had been appointed to look into security and other arrangements. The flying of drones remains banned in the city.

The authorities have left no stone unturned to spruce up the area adjoining the hospital. This includes the Smart Road connecting Badkhal Chowk and Master Road till the hospital in Greater Faridabad. With painting on walls, the back gates of the houses or shops on this passage have been closed down as part of the security drill. Though the PM is not expected to travel by road, the authorities do not want to get “embarrassed” in case the PM decides to arrive by Metro, said sources in the district administration. ‘’Roads which had been lying damaged for a long time have now been repaired. Besides, a cleanliness drive was carried out, perhaps, for first time in the area,’’ says Pramod Minocha, an office-bearer of the Greater Faridabad Residents Association.

Meanwhile, around 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. With barricades on the roads near the hospital, the traffic movement will remain suspended on four roads, including the Smart Road between Badkhal Chowk on the NH to bypass, Master Road connecting Amrita Hospital, Manjhawali Road and the Agra Canal Road between 8 am and 2 pm on Wednesday.

