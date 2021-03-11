Modi to lay stone of Maruti plant at Kharkhoda: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 19

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone of the Maruti Suzuki plant at Kharkhoda in Sonepat district on August 28.

Emphasis on road network There is a need to strengthen the road network as it contributes to the development of the country. Good roads will help in state’s development. Dushyant Chautala, Dy CM

The plant campus would be spread on around 800 acres. An electric vehicle manufacturing facility, set up on around 100 acres, would help in boosting exports, Chautala claimed.

The Deputy CM was in Sonepat to lay foundation stone and inaugurate 16 projects worth around Rs 87 crore. “The work on the rail coach factory has also been completed at Ganaur, besides initiating steps to speed up the work on international horticulture mandi at Ganaur,” he said. A Greenfield Corridor would be constructed between Delhi and Ambala along the Yamuna canal to reduce the burden on the National Highway-44, he added.

“There is a need to strengthen the road network as it contributes in the development of the country. Good road infrastructure will help in state’s development. The green corridor is one of the steps in that direction,” Chautala said. He praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for accepting all demands relating to roads.

Chautala said roads were being constructed to provide better connectivity to villages. The state government had taken a historical decision of keeping a provision of providing Rs 25 crore to every assembly segment for strengthening the road network. He also highlighted the BJP-JJP government’s effort of getting around 6,000 ponds cleaned for water conservation. On panchayat elections, he said they had written to the Election Commission to conduct these elections by September 30.

#dushyant chautala #karnal #narendra modi #sonepat