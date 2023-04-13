Modified vehicles pose risk to commuters

THE unauthorised use of modified vehicles, commonly referred to as “juggads”, has become a growing concern in the city. These vehicles, which are created by combining parts from two-wheelers to form an open carriage vehicle, can be found on city roads at any time of the day, causing traffic chaos during peak hours. Since they are not registered, they cannot be fined, posing a risk to other commuters as they often carry construction materials such as iron rods, which jut out dangerously. The authorities must take action to prevent such violations. Narender Sirohi, Faridabad
Ambala Road lacks upkeep and maintenance
I have enclosed a picture of a site near the flyover at Maharaja Agrasen Chowk in Ambala City. This area connects to multiple locations, including the market, Post Office, LIC building and the main road near the park. Due to poor construction material, a crack has developed in the pavement, creating a hump-like protrusion. Also, there is a transformer nearby that is surrounded by muck. This site poses a significant risk to the public, particularly when the visibility is poor. The MC authorities must identify and monitor such locations. GIAN P KANSAL, Ambala city
Low-lying wires in fields a threat
II am writing to highlight a potential hazard in my village in the Bhiwani district. The electricity wire passing over my field is dangerously low, hovering only a few feet above the wheat plants. The wire is so close that I can touch it by raising my hand. This situation could lead to a mishap. Therefore, I urge the authorities concerned to take prompt action to address the problem. Vikram Kaliramna, Bhiwani
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
