Module developed for students’ online attendance record

Rohtak, November 4

The Department of Education has developed a module on the management information system (MIS) for marking the daily attendance of students in government schools across the state.

The move aims at keeping a tab on the presence of students online and preventing instances of fake enrolment. Besides, it will allow higher officials at headquarters to check attendance of students at any particular day, without seeking information from school heads, claims an official of the Department of Education.

Sources say, “To execute this module, the Director, Secondary Education, Haryana, has directed all the District Education Officers (DEOs) and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) to ensure that heads of all government schools should mark attendance of all the students on a daily basis.” They add class in-charges will be responsible for marking daily attendance on the portal using their login ID.

The Director has also sent a user manual for the module to the DEOs and DEEOs so that teachers do not face any inconvenience while marking the attendance.

Earlier, teachers used to mark students’ attendance in a register and there was no module for marking it on the MIS portal. But now the attendance will be marked both on the MIS portal and in the register, says Sudarshan Punia, Nodal Officer, NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat, Jhajjar.

“Earlier, only one login ID was provided to the school head for the MIS portal. However, now, every class teacher will have his or her own login ID to mark attendance of students on the portal daily,” he adds.

