Moga police nab 2 gangsters from Haryana's Fatehabad; involvement in Moosewala's murder not ruled out

Kulwinder Sandhu
Moga, June 3
Two men linked to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi have been taken into custody on Friday from Fatehabad district in Haryana in a midnight swoop down by the Moga police, accompanied by the local police.
Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb allegedly have links with the Bishnoi gang, which had claimed responsibility for the recent murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala.
Though they had been taken into custody in a separate case registered against them in Moga district, their involvement in Moosewala's murder has not been ruled out.
The police officials investigating the murder of Moosewala claimed that strings of his murder were connected with Fatehabad as the Bolero jeep possessed by the killers was spotted in a CCTV footage four days ago on Hanspur Road in the district.
The jeep had entered Punjab from Fatehabad via Budhlada. One Alto car used by the killers to flee after the murder was recovered by the Moga police from Dharamkot a couple of days back.
They were nabbed from Bhidna village in Fatehabad by the cops of the CIA-Staff, Baghapurana.
Both accused were believed to have travelled to Moga in the Alto car and gone back to Fatehabad.
