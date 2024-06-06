Molestation charges against showroom owner, FIR registered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 5

A 23-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a furniture showroom owner accusing him of molesting, stalking and threatening to kill her. An FIR was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

According to the complaint, the complainant was seeking a job and was in touch with Mahesh Goyal, owner of Shri Krishna Furniture, located at Atul Kataria Chowk. On May 16, she contacted Goyal who called her to his showroom.

The victim alleged the accused molested her after taking her to his office on the pretext of an interview. Somehow she managed to flee, according to the victim. The same night, Goyal contacted her on Whatsapp and called her to his showroom the next day.

“The next day, he forcibly took me in his dark green car along with his driver. He took me to his flat in Central Park, near Subhash Chowk, where he tried to rape me,” she mentioned in her complaint.

“I started shouting, he threatened to kill me and finally dropped me near my home. He kept calling me again and again and stalked me. Thereafter, I got ill and was admitted in a hospital for many days and finally I filed a complaint with the police,” the victim said in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Mahesh Goyal under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force on woman), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault on woman with intent to disrobe), 354-D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, police said. Despite several attempts, the accused Mahesh Goyal could not be contacted. A senior police officer said they were verifying facts and action would be taken as per the law.

