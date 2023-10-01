Money-laundering: Non-bailable warrants issued against MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, sons

Tribune News Service

gurugram, September 30

The court of Surya Pratap Singh Special Judge (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) today issued non-bailable warrants against the Congress MLA from Samalkha, Dharam Singh Chhoker, and his sons Sikander Singh and Vikas Chhoker. They are wanted by the ED in a controversy regarding a real estate company, Mahira Homes, at Gurugram.

According to sources, Sikander is the MD of the Mahira Group of companies, whose seven projects are embroiled in controversies for alleged irregularities. Of these, six are affordable housing projects.

The trio have reportedly been on the run follwing a raid on their official and residential premises in July. The ED had found four luxury vehicles, jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 4.5 lakh from Chhoker’s house in Samalkha, office and fuel station in Panipat and properties in Hisar, Gurugram and Chandigarh. The ED then registered a case against them under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In 2021, the ED and the Income Tax Department had conducted joint raids on Chhoker’s properties. Sikander, his brother Vikas and 13 others were booked on charges of fraud in Gurugram. According to the FIR registered then, the suspects had committed fraud on the pretext of developing an affordable housing project under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) on 10 acres of land at Sector 68 (Badshahpur) of Gurugram.

