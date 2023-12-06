Monkey menace in Hisar Mini-Secretatiat

Staff and visitors to the Mini-Secretariat in Hisar town have often complained of monkeys roaming in the building and causing inconvenience to them. Some employees have also complained about monkeys entering their cabins, posing serious risk to their lives and property. Why are the staff’s grievances not being redressed? The authorities concerned should install grills in the building so as to deter the monkeys from entering the building. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Move stray cattle to gaushalas in Ambala

Many areas in Ambala have been reeling under the stray cattle menace for long. Residents have often complained about cattle straying on Delhi-Ambala National Highway (NH-44) and the Ambala-Saha road (a stretch of NH 444-A) in Ambala Cantonment, causing inconvenience to commuters. The administration should look into the matter and move the stray cattle to gaushalas at the earliest. Yogesh, Ambala

Appoint training coaches at yoga rooms in Jind

The Ayush Department had proposed to set up 60 Vyayamshalas or mini yoga rooms in Jind villages to motivate youngsters to work on physical fitness. However, only 25 such centres have been set up. Besides, no coaches have been appointed as trainers. Unfortunately, these centres have become a hotspot for anti-social persons, who consume alcohol and drugs there. The department should immediately take note of the problem and ensure that coaches are appointed at the centres on priority. Ramesh Gupta, Jind

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar