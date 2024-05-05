Monkey menace persists in Karnal city

THE monkey menace in the urban areas continues to trouble residents of Karnal city. The city is witnessing a surge in monkey attacks on people and aggressive behaviour towards pedestrians. Instances of monkeys entering homes, vandalising property and posing a threat to the safety of children have become common. We have raised the issue with the authorities concerned, but no concrete step has been taken to resolve the problem.

Puneet Kathuria, Karnla

Illegal dumping of waste raises concerns

The illegal dumping of untreated civic waste in the open has emerged as a significant source of pollution in Faridabad. Foul odour emanating from such piles causes inconvenience to residents and passers-by. Despite complaints, the authorities have failed to take action to curb this illegal practice for the obvious reason — it’s often dumped by agencies and contractors hired by the MC. The government must ensure proper disposal of waste to protect the environment. Jitender Bhadana, Faridabad

Clogged sewer in Agrasain market

Aclogged sewer in front of the post office in Agrasain Market of Hisar has led to the street getting inundated with sewerage. Sewage on roads has been causing particular inconvenience to shopkeepers and visitors. The local traders have complained to the Public Health Engineering Department officials multiple times but no action has been taken till now.

Arun Singh, HISAR

Blocked tracks irk rail passengers

T HE ongoing farmers’ protest continues to be an ordeal for railway passengers as a number of trains on the Delhi-Ambala route remain cancelled or are running on diverted routes. Due to this the passengers are forced to look for alternative means of travel. The rail traffic must to restored at the earliest. Ravi Pahuja, Kurukshetra

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal