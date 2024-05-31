Monkey regains vision after surgery at animal eye unit

Hisar, May 30
Surgeons of College of Veterinary Sciences at the Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences have successfully performed cataract surgery on a monkey.
The monkey had lost its eyesight after it sustained burn injuries due to electrocution. A Hansi resident, Manish, had rescued it. Though the monkey had recovered from the injuries, Manish found that the monkey was unable to walk steadily. He brought the monkey to the university where the doctors found that the monkey had lost its eyesight. The recently established animal eye unit in the Department of Medicine and Radiology started its treatment. Dr Priyanka Duggal found that the monkey had developed cataract in both eyes. In one eye, the vitreous was also damaged, so the other eye was operated on, after which the monkey regained vision.
Vice-Chancellor Dr Vinod Kumar Verma said this was the first cataract surgery on a monkey in the state.
