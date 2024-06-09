 Monsoon ahead, drains choked in Sonepat : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Monsoon ahead, drains choked in Sonepat

Monsoon ahead, drains choked in Sonepat

MC claims cleaning work in full swing, inspectors told to complete job by June 15

Monsoon ahead, drains choked in Sonepat

Stormwater drains choked along the main bus stand road. Tribune photo: Ramesh Kumar



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, June 8

The monsoon season is around the corner, but the stormwater drains and sewers that are choked with garbage and silt in Sonepat are yet to be cleaned. This could lead to waterlogging in case of even light showers.

In the Murthal Chowk area near government school.Tribune photo: Ramesh Kumar

May lead to waterlogging

  • Each monsoon season spells big trouble for residents of Sonepat as most of the main roads get waterlogged.
  • There are around 32 stormwater drains in the MC area of the city.
  • The weathermen have predicted that the monsoon is likely to begin in the state by the end of June and the pre-monsoon showers may start by mid-June.
On the Kami road in Sonepat. Tribune photo: Ramesh Kumar

The Municipal Corporation, however, claims that the cleaning of stormwater drains is in full swing. The civic body Commissioner, Vishram Kumar Meena, directed the sanitation wing officials to clean all the drains by June 15 and also deputed officials at various points in the city.

There are around 32 stormwater drains in the MC area of the city.

The weathermen have predicted that the monsoon is likely to begin in the state by the end of June and the pre-monsoon showers may start by mid-June.

The stormwater drains are constructed along the Sector 14-15 road, Murthal road, Bahalgarh road, Rathdhana road, Jatheri road, Kalupur to Mishan chowk, Kakroi road, stretch from Tiranga Chowk to Sector 23 turn, Habitat Club road, Gohana road, Old DC road and other main roads of the city.

Most of the drains have been covered with cemented slabs on which shopkeepers have constructed ramps leading to their shops. The drains are not cleaned properly due to these ramps and slabs, due to which the drainage system has collapsed and all areas in the city get waterlogged in the rains. Besides, cow dung from dairies being run in the city is disposed of in drains adding to the problem, said sources.

In Sonepat, every monsoon season spells big trouble for the residents as most of the main roads get waterlogged. Geeta Bhawan Chowk, Shani temple underpass, Sector 14, Sector 15, Old DC road, Kalupur Chungi, Kakroi Chowk, Vakson Colony, Kami road, Janta Colony, Sikka Colony, Rotary turn on Atlas road, Dayal Chowk are the worst-affected areas.

Civic body officials claim that a special drain

cleaning team of over 75 sanitation employees has been deployed so that water drains out properly in the upcoming

monsoon season.

After reviewing the work of cleaning of drains and sewers at a meeting held today, MC Commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena deployed officials of engineering and sanitation wing at various points in the city, which are

more prone to waterlogging, to oversee the drain cleaning operations.

Meena said all major vulnerable points had been identified in the city and special teams of officials of engineering and sanitation wing had been deployed at all these points till September 30.

Apart from this, he said, all sanitation inspectors had been directed to clean stormwater drains in their areas by June 15 and then deposit certificates of cleaning. They have been directed to ensure cleaning of these drains on a weekly basis, the Commissioner said.

A short term tender

has been called for cleaning of Drain Number 6, which was closed at various points due to construction work, the Commissioner said.

