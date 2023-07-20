Monsoon fury: Incessant rain, floods take a toll on national highways

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, July 19

Incessant rain and subsequent floods have affected national highways as the bituminous surface on the main carriageway has been damaged and rain cuts along service lanes have occurred at a number of locations on NH-44, NH444-A, NH-152 and NH-344.

Though the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is carrying out temporary rectification of the carriageway, a detailed assessment is being conducted to find out the extent of damage and carry out further repairs.

The highways were badly affected by the overflowing Ghaggar and Markanda rivers, primarily in Ambala, Shahabad and Kurukshetra. Water had also come on the main carriageway, affecting traffic and damaging pavement surfaces. Service lanes also remained waterlogged for days, resulting in rain cuts, which is a matter of concern for local commuters.

The Ambala-Kaithal highway (NH-152) was closed from July 10 to 14 due to severe waterlogging. Sources said not only rain, but also flood-affected farmers had damaged NH-152 in the Patiala area to make way for the floodwater. However, a team of the NHAI, with the help of the Ambala district administration and police, had repaired it overnight, thereby ensuring the smooth flow of water through pipe culverts.

The Ambala-Ludhiana section of NH-44 was closed for nearly four hours, and a stretch of nearly 2 km on the Ambala-Chandigarh road was affected due to waterlogging. NH-344 at Mullana was also badly affected for several days due to waterlogging and commuters had a tough time on this stretch.

A Himachal Roadways bus had overturned here, while a number of other vehicles were stuck on various sections.

Sources said, “Due to the squeezing of riverbeds, illegal colonies and encroachments, the natural flow of the rivers has been disrupted. With the rivers overflowing, the waters through agricultural fields came on the main carriageway in Ambala and Shahabad, affecting traffic. After a discussion with the local administration, the highways were closed.”

An NHAI official stated, “At present, efforts are on to keep all highways motorable and contain any further damage. A detailed assessment is under progress.”

State highways, link roads of villages and internal roads have also been affected by severe waterlogging and floodwater.

