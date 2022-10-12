Is a civic issue bothering you?

Monsoon leaves Gurugram roads in tatters

Despite year-round planning and preventive measures, Gurugram city is confronting a set of problems during the monsoon this season. One of the most prominent problems is the poor condition of roads in the Sector 9 area. Even light rain is enough to leave them in tatters, causing inconvenience to residents and motorists. The authorities concerned must provide effective solutions to the problem. Akshay Sharma, Gurugram

Waterlogging inconveniences commuters and residents



Several low-lying areas witnessed waterlogging in Ambala City after rain lashed the area causing inconvenience to commuters as well as residents. While rainwater entered several houses and shops, the overflowing drains and waterlogging caused inconvenience to commuters on the roads as well. Aman, Ambala

Potholed roads cause of concern

The roads in HSVP Sectors 3 and 4 are riddled with potholes and thousands of commuters are being forced to face discomfort while travelling. These have been in a dilapidated condition for a very long time, leading to frequent accidents and vehicle damage. Despite a large number of mishaps, the authorities still seem to be in a deep slumber. It’s high time the safety of residents and commuters was prioritised by the civic body. Parveen Kumar, Rewari

Encroachment by illegal kiosks

Unauthorised kiosks put up by lawyers, stamp vendors and typists encroached upon the pavement outside the Mini Secretariat and Lawyers Chamber Complex in Karnal. The district administration, in consultation with the District Bar Association, should earmark area for registered deed writers, permanent stamp vendors and qualified typists. This encroachment menace must soon end for the regularisation of official work. Shakti Singh, Karnal