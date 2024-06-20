Monsoon near, but steps to prevent floods not in place

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, June 19

The fear of floods has gripped residents of nearly 35 villages along the Yamuna as flood prevention measures are yet to be completed while the deadline is fast approaching.

However, JCBs and labourers have been pressed into service to prepare studs and dump stones at critical points, but still a lot of work is pending.

The residents blamed that these measures should have been completed by now. They alleged with monsoons round the corner, the incomplete works to prevent floods in the residential and agricultural areas have resulted in panic among residents.

Last July, the river discharged nearly 3.60 lakh cusecs of water, breaching embankments at Garhpur Tapu and Samaspur and creating havoc in villages, including Chaugaon, Nabiabad, Chandraon, Japti Chapra, Sayed Chapra, Nangal, Kalsora, Labkari, Randoli, Nangal, Biana, Garhpur Tapu, Dera Sikligar, Nagli, Kamalpur Gadrian, Hansu Majra, Khirajpur, Kundakalan, Jammukhala, Lalupra, Mustafabad, Nagli, Nabiabad, Smaspur, Mussepur, Gheer, Dabkoli, and others.

This also led to widespread crop destruction and inundated homes.

Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan also visited the construction sites last week and reviewed the situation.

Keeping in view the destruction last year created by floods, the Irrigation Department has initiated several projects, including strengthening and repair of eight complexes, including Kalsora, Dhakwala, Nabiabad, Jarauli, Khirajpur, Kundakalan, Lalupura, and Sadarpur. It had floated tenders in March. The work was supposed to begin in April and the deadline to complete it was June 30.

As of now, Khirajpur, Lalupura, Nabiabad, and Kalsora villages have only seen some progress, with work at Dhakwala, Sadarpur, and Kundakalan lagging behind. Only 80 per cent work at Dhakwala and Kundakalan, 30 per cent at Sadarpur, and 80 per cent at Jarauli have been completed.

The residents accused officials of ignoring past lessons and failing to take proactive measures. Raj Kumar, a local, lamented their area being prone to floods, preventive measures should have been taken earlier. He demanded a permanent solution to this problem.

Ramesh Kumar, another local resident, said last year breaches in embankments created havoc, so the administration should strengthen the embankments. He also demanded the authorities to speed up the repair and strengthening work.

Amit Kumar, another farmer, said the monsoon was approaching and still a lot of work was pending. “We request the authorities to ensure the quality work,” he demanded.

As per the authorities, water levels between 75,000 and 1.25 lakh cusecs is considered a low flood, 1.25 lakh to 2.5 lakh cusecs is medium, and above 2.5 lakh cusecs is high flood.

The authorities claimed that re-tendering of projects, delay in permission due to model code of conduct, and no supply of stones from Yamunanagar were major reasons for the delay, but they hoped to complete it before the deadline of July 7.

Manoj Kumar, XEN of the Irrigation Department, said they were monitoring work quality and have mandated completion of the work by July 7.

Superintending Engineer Sanjay Rahar asserted that efforts were made to complete the work before the deadline. He said the JCBs and labourers were working on the project. “I have inspected the sites and asked the agencies to speed up the work,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Monsoon