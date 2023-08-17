Monsoon session: Congress to raise Nuh, CET exam issue

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting today resolved to raise the issues of Nuh communal riots, CET exam and crop compensation in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly. As many as 21 MLAs attended the meeting convened by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence today.

The CLP decided to move an adjournment motion over the law and order situation in the state to raise the issue of Nuh communal clashes. The issues of repetition of questions in the CET exam and damage to crops due to recent floods would also be raised by the party.

Before the meeting, Virendra Siwach, who was a candidate from the Fatehabad constituency on a JJP ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, joined the Congress today.

