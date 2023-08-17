Monsoon session: Congress to raise Nuh, CET exam issue

Chandigarh, August 16
The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting today resolved to raise the issues of Nuh communal riots, CET exam and crop compensation in the upcoming monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly. As many as 21 MLAs attended the meeting convened by former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence today.
The CLP decided to move an adjournment motion over the law and order situation in the state to raise the issue of Nuh communal clashes. The issues of repetition of questions in the CET exam and damage to crops due to recent floods would also be raised by the party.
Before the meeting, Virendra Siwach, who was a candidate from the Fatehabad constituency on a JJP ticket in the 2019 Assembly elections, joined the Congress today.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC