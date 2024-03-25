Month after project unveiled, work to cement Karna roads yet to begin

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 24

A month since the the project to convert the bitumen roads of Karna Canal to cement-concrete roads was inaugurated, but the work is yet to start on the ground.

The agency assigned to the project has not yet initiated the work. Uncertainty over the location where the construction material is to be prepared is learnt to be among the reasons behind the delay.

The project was launched as part of efforts to strengthen the road infrastructure in the city. A sum of Rs 2.43 crore will be allocated for two stretches in this project, aggregating nearly 2.5 km. The project has a six-month deadline, said Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) XEN Priyanka Saini.

“We have already assigned the work, and due to the delay in finalising the site for material preparation, the work could not begin. Now that the agency has finalised the site, we are hopeful that work will commence within a week,” she added.

Officials will hold meetings with the road safety committee members and shopkeepers of the market to minimise disruption in the market operations. “We will convene a meeting with the members of the road safety committee as well as shopkeepers to ensure that their businesses are not affected by the construction work,” said the XEN. She also clarified that there are no plans to change the central verge of the canal. She assured that the project would be executed swiftly.

When the work was officially started around a month ago, expectations were high that the project would be executed in good time. The delay has left residents frustrated, as the potholed roads cause inconvenience. They demand that the work on the project be expedited.

Expressing his disappointment, local resident Jagdeep Singh said: “When the inauguration of the work was done, we hoped it would be completed soon. But even after a month, no work has started.”

“We urge the authorities to commence the work so that we can get relief from the potholed roads,” said Puneet Kumar, another resident.

