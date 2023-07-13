 Month-long operation yields 950 kg narcotics : The Tribune India

  Haryana
Month-long operation yields 950 kg narcotics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 12

In a crackdown on inter-state drug traffickers, the Haryana Police, during a month-long anti-drug drive called Operation Dhawst, seized a whopping 950 kg of narcotics. The drive commenced on June 1.

During the period, properties of drug peddlers worth over Rs 2.13 crore were frozen. PK Agrawal, DGP, said during the operation, the police checked 2,223 individuals with a history of offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and history sheets were prepared for 92 habitual offenders. Additionally, the operation identified 333 new inter-state drug-trafficking gangs, resulting in 201 arrests under the Act. Of the 504 cases registered under the Act, 25 involved commercial quantities of drugs.

During the drive, the police seized various narcotics, including 534 kg of poppy husk, 7.779 kg of opium, over 389 kg of ganja, 228 gm of smack, 238 gm of heroin, 7.8 kg of ganja patti, 7.838 kg of charas and 1.5 kg of doda post.

Substantial drug seizures are from Gurugram (92 kg of ganja), Ambala (100 kg of poppy husk), Jind (335 kg of poppy husk), Charkhi Dadri (67 kg of poppy husk), Kurukshetra (7.8 kg of opium) and Sirsa (over 2.57 kg of opium).

