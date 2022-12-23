Month on, Rohtak PGIMS Covid sampling facility non-operational

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, December 22

Covid sampling facility in the waiting area of the Trauma Centre in Rohtak-PGIMS has not been operating for nearly a month. Also, there have been no written orders regarding the closing of the facility.

No need to panic, follow norms If any guideline related to Covid comes from the Cente, it will be implemented in the state. There is no need to panic and everyone should take preventive measures. Anil Vij, health minister

“The sampling staff, including all doctors and technicians, have been pulled off from the facility, rendering it dysfunctional. Same is the situation at the Covid Control Room, which is being manned by a single dental surgeon and another employee,” said sources.

Due to the “unofficial” closure of the sampling facility, not even a single sample has been received from the PGIMS at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at the PGIMS Department of Microbiology for nearly two weeks.

As per official reports, copies of which are available with The Tribune, no Covid samples have been tested at the VRDL since December 9. “Contractual staff has been relieved from the VRDL,” said sources.

Rohtak Civil Surgeon Dr Anil Birla said Covid samples from the district were being sent to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, as the testing facility at Rohtak-PGIMS had been discontinued for long.

Rohtak-PGIMS Director Dr SS Lohchab said the sampling facility was closed due the inconvenience being faced by attendants of patients in the waiting area of the Trauma Centre amid cold weather.

“The facility will be resumed soon. There are instructions from the Centre as well as state government in this regard and we have also held a meeting,” said the Director.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Anil Vij said if any guideline related to Covid comes from the Central Government, it will be implemented in the state. In an appeal to the state’s citizens, he said there is no need to panic, but everyone should take the Covid preventive measures.