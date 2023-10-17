Monu gets bail, but to remain in jail

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 16

A district court in Nuh today granted bail to cow vigilante Monu Manesar for posting an alleged instigating social media post ahead of the resumption of the Jalabhishek yatra in August. Monu, who is currently in judicial custody in Gurugram, was granted regular bail at a security bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Though granted relief in this case, Monu will continue to be in Bhondsi jail. At present, he is in judicial custody for an attempted murder in Pataudi. Prior to this, he was in the judicial custody of the Rajasthan Police over involvement in the Nasir-Junaid murder case in February.

The yatra was aborted in Nuh after it was attacked on July 31. It was resumed amid heavy tension and police deployment in August. Monu allegedly posted a “thought” on social media, which was considered as provocative by the Nuh police. He was arrested on September 12. A .45 bore pistol and three bullets were found on his person at the time of arrest. He was then handed over to the Rajasthan Police for probing his role in the Nasir-Junaid case.

#Gurugram #Nuh #Social Media