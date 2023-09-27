Monu Manesar fears 'encounter' by Rajasthan Police

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 26

Afraid of an “encounter” by the Rajasthan Police, cow vigilante Monu Manesar has sought the intervention of a Rajasthan court to ensure his safety. He has moved an application in the Kaman court against the police for allegedly shifting him to a high-security prison in Ajmer without seeking the court’s approval.

His counsel has claimed that considering that Monu was appearing in court through video conferencing, getting him on the road and driving to that distance posed a threat to his life.

His bail plea was put up in the court for hearing today, but has been scheduled for September 30 after work was suspended in the court. “We have moved the court against the police act of shifting the prisoner without any rhyme or reason. They should have taken court’s permission before doing so. What could have stopped them from executing an encounter on the way or a pre-planned accident? On the one hand, you say it is not safe for him to even live with other inmates in a cell or appear in court, and on the other, you drive him to another prison late in the evening. When the Gurugram police ask you to get him, they say they don’t have enough security. We have asked the court to intervene and seek answers from them and ensure his safety,” stated Monu’s counsel.

The move comes a day after the police did not hand him over to the Gurugram police, citing lack of enough security cover to drive him to Pataudi in Gurugram. The production remand will now be provided on October 7.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Mamman Khan has applied for bail. Currently in judicial custody, he has been accused of conspiring and instigating clashes in the Nagina block of Nuh on July 31.

State Congress president Udai Bhan met him in jail today and claimed that Khan was a victim of political vendetta.

