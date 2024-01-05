Monu Manesar gets bail in attempt to murder case

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 4

A Gurugram court on Thursday granted bail to cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar in an attempt to murder case that was registered in Pataudi.

Even after the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh granted him bail, Monu will have to remain in Bhondsi jail in connection with murder of two brothers – Nasir and Junaid – in Rajasthan, police said.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea, saying the accused can put pressure on witnesses. After hearing both the sides, Monu’s counsel advocate Shyamveer Yadav said , the court granted him bail. On February 7, a youth had suffered bullet injuries during a dispute between two communities in Pataudi. On October 7, police had brought Monu from Rajasthan’s Ajmer Jail to Gurugram.

