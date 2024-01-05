Monu Manesar gets bail in attempt to murder case

Gurugram, January 4
A Gurugram court on Thursday granted bail to cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar in an attempt to murder case that was registered in Pataudi.
Even after the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh granted him bail, Monu will have to remain in Bhondsi jail in connection with murder of two brothers – Nasir and Junaid – in Rajasthan, police said.
The prosecution opposed the bail plea, saying the accused can put pressure on witnesses. After hearing both the sides, Monu’s counsel advocate Shyamveer Yadav said , the court granted him bail. On February 7, a youth had suffered bullet injuries during a dispute between two communities in Pataudi. On October 7, police had brought Monu from Rajasthan’s Ajmer Jail to Gurugram.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
22 trains run late as very dense fog envelopes Delhi, Punjab
Mercury settles at 9.4 degrees Celsius
Canada-based Brookfield to acquire India business of American Tower Corporation for USD 2 billion
The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and expec...