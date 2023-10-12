Monu Manesar sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 11

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, wanted for an attempted murder in Gurugram, was today produced in the Pataudi court after the completion of his four-day police remand. The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Tarannum Khan remanded him to judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

Due to security reasons, Monu has been directed to be present in the next hearing on October 25 through video conference.

Monu is also accused of conspiring the murder of Nasir Junaid in February. He remained in the custody of the Rajasthan police in the Ajmer jail for the same and was sent to Gurugram on a production warrant on October 7. The Gurugram police, who were remanded Monu’s custody for four days by the Patuadi court, recovered one rifle, four live cartridges, two empty shells and one bullet-proof Scorpio on his interrogation.

Heavy police force was deployed in the court during Monu’s appearance due to security reasons.

