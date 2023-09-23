Monu Manesar shifted to Ajmer high-security jail

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 22

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar was on Friday shifted to Ajmer high-security jail from Bharatpur Central Jail, the police said. He was shifted as many members of the Nasir and Junaid’s group are lodged at Sevar prison in Bharatpur.

Nuh violence was to ‘avenge’ Nasir-Junaid murder The Nuh police investigation reveals that the Nagina chapter of Nuh violence was to avenge the murder of Nasir and Junaid

Not just Ismail (65), Nasir-Junaid case complainant, but many friends and family of the duo had planned to teach cow vigilantes a lesson during the yatra

Monu was taken in a bullet-proof van, with police vehicles accompanying him to Ajmer. Monu, on his last court hearing, was produced through video-conferencing.

“There were security concerns, hence the decision to shift him was taken,” said SP Deeg Brijesh Updhyay. Monu will be brought to Gurugram by the local police on September 25 and his bail plea is scheduled to be heard on September 26.

Meanwhile, the ongoing investigation into the Nuh violence has revealed that not just Ismail (65), Nasir-Junaid case complainant, but many friends and family members of the duo had planned to teach cow vigilantes a lesson during the yatra. The police claimed that the scrutiny of the mobile phones and laptop of MLA Mamman Khan revealed that the rioters had been in touch with the MLA. The police have also got leads of various financial transactions allegedly on the behest of the MLA with deceased’s family, which are being probed.

The police suspect that the transactions might have been used to fund Nagina riots, though Khan’s legal teams have refuted the claims. Sources said the MLA was helping family after they lost breadwinners.

“Yes, people not just came from Rajasthan, but specifically from Nasir Junaid’s Ghatmeeka village and are named in FIRs. The majority of the rioters involved in the Nagina clashes were in touch with the MLA and his associates through social media groups. They were also actively involved in issuing threats online before the yatra. There are reports of many reaching a day prior to the yatra in Nuh, but we are still verifying the locations. A few financial transactions are also being probed,” said a senior official of the Nuh police.

