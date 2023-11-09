Monu Manesar’s judicial remand extended again

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 8

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, an accused in a case of attempted murder in Gurugram’s Pataudi area, will have to remain in the jail as the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Pataudi Tarannum Khan extended his judicial custody for 14 days today.

Due to security reasons, the hearing was held through video-conferencing from the Bhondsi jail. The court fixed November 22 as the next date of hearing in the case.

Manesar’s counsel Kulbhushan Bhardwaj said the next hearing on November 22 would also be through video-conferencing.

Manesar is also accused of conspiring in the murder of Nasir and Junaid in February. He remained in the custody of the Rajasthan police in the Ajmer jail for the same and was sent to Gurugram on a production warrant on October 7.

The Gurugram police, which got Manesar’s custody for four days, recovered one rifle, four live cartridges, two empty shells and one bullet-proof SUV after his interrogation.

After the completion of his four-day remand, Manesar was again produced in the court on October 11 and was remanded in 14-day judicial custody in the Bhondsi jail. On the next hearing on October 25, the court extended his judicial custody for another 14 days. Today, the court against extended his custody by a fortnight, until November 22.

According to the police, the case relates to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6 when Manesar was there with his group.

