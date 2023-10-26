Gurugram: Cow vigilante Monu Manesar’s judicial remand extended by two weeks

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 25

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar, an accused in a case of attempted murder in Gurugram’s Pataudi area, will have to remain in jail as the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Pataudi, Tarannum Khan, today extended his judicial custody by 14 days.

Due to security reasons, his hearing was held through video conferencing from the Bhondsi jail. The court fixed November 8 as the next date of hearing.

According to the police, the case is related to a brawl between two groups in Pataudi’s Baba Shah Mohalla on February 6, when Monu was there along with his group. A complaint was filed by Mubin Khan, a resident of the same locality, who alleged that his son was shot at during a firing between the two groups. An FIR was registered against Monu on February 7.

Monu is also accused of conspiring in the murder of Nasir-Junaid in February. He remained in the custody of the Rajasthan Police in the Ajmer jail and was sent to Gurugram on a production warrant on October 7. The Gurugram police, who were given Monu’s custody for four days by the Pataudi court, seized a rifle, four cartridges, two empty shells and a bullet-proof Scorpio following his interrogation. After his remand, he was produced in the court again on October 11, and the court sent him to 14-day judicial custody in Bhondsi jail.

“In the case of murder attempt, registered at Pataudi police station, the hearing was held in Pataudi court today, which extended his judicial custody,” said Monu’s counsel advocate Kulbhushan Bhardwaj.

#Gurugram