Cow vigilante Monu Manesar wanted to be part of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reveal chats

Congress legislator in 2-day police remand

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar. File photo



Gurugram, September 15

Riding high on his “notoriety” in the region, cow vigilante Monu Manesar had approached gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to join his gang. While Manesar had chased his “dream job” for years, he finally got the “breakthrough” after the Nuh clashes, reveal investigations by the district police.

After retrieving data from three mobiles seized from Manesar, the police came across an online conversation between gangster’s brother Anmol Bishnoi and him on ‘Signal’ app. Anmol is wanted in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and is currently in hiding in the US. Citing their shared “devotion to cows”, Manesar had allegedly offered to join the gang and take care of its affairs in the region. The conversation accessed by The Tribune reveals Manesar chatted with account named “Jai Shree Ram”. He had asked Anmol for the phone number of “Bhai Ji” (Bishnoi), which was eventually given with a rider not to share it further.

A senior investigating official said Manesar made several calls, included video, to Bishnoi between August 28 and September 10. Manesar even reportedly forwarded a “resume” listing his “stature” and “connections” in the area, while offering to head and re-establish Bishnoi’s network in the area.

“The Bishnoi gang has been diminished in Haryana and Punjab, and Manesar offered to rebuilt it and be part of his extortion business. He was in regular touch with the Bishnoi brothers. This is not the first time Manesar had got in touch with them. He had reached out to the gang in the past as well but could not get through. His suspected role in the Nuh clashes and Nasir-Junaid murder suddenly caught the attention of the criminal world,” said the investigator. Manesar reportedly shared with them his news clipping and supporters’ videos. The police are currently probing whether Manesar carried out any assignment for Bishnoi or not. His supporters, however, claimed he had spoken to Bishnoi once for a cow shelter. — TNS

Sec 144 imposed, Net suspended in Nuh

Section 144 has been imposed in Nuh district and Internet services have been suspended for two days as a precautionary measure to maintain peace. Heavy police force has been posted on borders and across the city.

