Moral education to be compulsory in classes IX to XII

Panipat, March 22

Students of classes IX to XII in the state government or private schools will study moral education, along with Hindi, in the 2024-25 academic session.

Two books fixed Moral education will be taught with Hindi subject and 10 per cent of the questions would be included from two books fixed for this purpose in the Hindi examination.

Chapters on non-violence, fearlessness, anger, forgiveness, harmony and humanity, balanced life, determination, improvement in work efficiency, cleanliness, etc. have been included in these moral education books

The Education Department has fixed two books – ‘Adarsh Jiwan Mulya-Madhyma’ for classes IX and X and ‘Adarsh Jiwan Mulya-Uttara’ for classes XI and XII. The district education officers (DEOs) have been directed to use these books along with their other books.

Notably, former Chief Minister Manorhar Lal Khattar had emphasised the need to provide moral education to children along with their day-to-day academics so that students are cultured from their childhood. The Education Department has taken an initiative in this regard and included moral education subject with Hindi. Books have also been published for the purpose.

The department has designed special syllabus of moral education for students studying in classes IX to XII, published the books and sent them to the district headquarters for students as the admissions are going to begin in government schools.

Dr Urmila Sharma, Subject Specialist, State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT), said these books will help inculcate human values among students.

