Morcha to protest for Ahir regiment in Gurugram today

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 14

The Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha will hold a massive protest in Gurugram tomorrow.

The police are gearing up to deal with the protest

and have issued a special advisory for the traffic movement on the NH-48. As per a police statement, in view of the blockage, a series of diversions have been planned.

As per the order for light vehicles, traffic from Jaipur has been advised take left from IMT Manesar chowk. Vehicles can reach their destination via Pataudi-Gurugram road. Traffic from Delhi is advised to take an alternative route via golf course road (Cyber City) to Golf Course extension road to Vatika chowk (Badshahpur) to SPR road and connect to NH-48.

“Traffic coming from MG Road has been advised to take left 100m before IFFCO chowk slip road towards Huda City centre. Traffic coming from bus stand, Gurugram, has been advised to take alternative route via MDI chowk-Signature flyover underpass-Huda CC metro road.

“Special diversions have been made for all heavy/ goods vehicles from Jaipur. Heavy goods vehicles are advised to take KMP from Pachgaon to go to Delhi as well as Faridabad,” read the advisory.