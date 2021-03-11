More ground coverage, FAR for commercial projects in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 9

After residential areas, the Haryana Government has allowed more ground coverage and relaxed floor area ratio (FAR) for commercial projects across the state.

Through amendments in the Haryana Building Code, 2017, the government has allowed a maximum of 60 per cent ground coverage for commercial projects, including shopping malls, multiplexes, departmental stores, integrated commercial complexes, service apartments, unstarred hotels and offices.

“An FAR of 175 per cent will be allowed for these projects,” an order of the Additional Chief Secretary, Town and Country Planning Department, said.

Similarly, for dhabas (measuring 1,000 sqm to one acre), a ground coverage and FAR of 40 per cent will be allowed. A maximum of 50 sqm will be allowed for the kiosks like STD, books cassette, CDs etc.

A banquet hall on a minimum of 2.5 acres can have ground coverage and FAR of 50 per cent. Besides, 10 per cent FAR can be availed for gift shops, toy centres and flower shops.

For starred hotels, the maximum ground coverage is 40 per cent with 175 per cent FAR allowed for this category. The owners can also have a permissible commercial component of 15 per cent.

A restaurant with a minimum area of 1,000 sqm has been allowed ground coverage of 60 per cent. An FAR of 175 per cent, besides 10 per cent permissible commercial component will also be allowed.

The order said amusement parks could have a maximum of ground coverage of 30 per cent and 50 per cent FAR.

The owners can also have a permissible commercial component of 15 per cent.

As far as resorts, hotels (with or without banquet hall) are concerned, they can have a ground coverage of 30 per cent and FAR of 175 per cent. The big box retail stores will have ground coverage of 60 per cent and FAR of 175 per cent.

Meanwhile, the ground coverage of the shop-cum-flats (SCF), shop-cum-offices (SCO) and double-storey shops will be as per the architectural control sheets.

Similarly, for petrol stations, the ground coverage and FAR would be governed by the terms and conditions of oil companies, the order added.

