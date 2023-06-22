More land to be allotted to Kurukshetra NID

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

The Haryana Government will allocate an additional three acres to the National Institute of Design (NID), Umri, Kurukshetra. After this addition, the NID will have a campus area of 23 acres and provide state-of-the-art facilities for the faculty and students.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today.The land will be utilised for the construction of a hostel and other building blocks to facilitate the expansion of the institute.

The Chief Secretary said out of the three acres, two acres would be provided by the Development and Panchayats Department, while the remaining one acre by the Government Polytechnic, Umri, Kurukshetra.