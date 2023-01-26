More leaders join Haryana Congress ahead of 'Hath Se Hath Jodo' campaign

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 25

A number of leaders joined the Congress today in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda at the party office here.

Prominent among those include Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj, former MLA and JJP candidate from Bhiwani, former minister Mangeram Gupta’s son and JJP candidate Mahavir Gupta and state vice-president of the BJP Kisan Cell Satish Rana.

Hooda claimed that in the last few months, more than 15 former MLAs of other parties, including the ruling BJP-JJP, and 50 other prominent leaders have joined the Congress. “Leaving the ruling parties, the leaders and workers are joining the Congress. This shows that in the coming times, the Congress is going to form the government in the state,” he added.

Former Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra, who has been made Haryana’s convenor for ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign, was present at the meeting. He congratulated all for the success of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Haryana. He said the yatra had given a new direction to the country and the party. “This direction has to be taken to every village, booth and every house,” he added. Hooda called upon everyone to join the ‘Hath Se Hath Jodo’ campaign with enthusiasm like ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

