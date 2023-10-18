More Sainik Schools to come up in other districts, says Khattar

Karnal, October 17
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that Sainik Schools would be established on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in other districts, which would enhance the state’s contribution to the armed forces and prepare a substantial number of Agniveers.
Chairing the valedictory function of the first All India Sainik School National Games (AISSNG), 2023, at Sainik School, Kunjpura, the CM announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development of the school.
Khattar highlighted the importance of games and said, “It is a matter of great pride that AISSNG has been organised in Haryana for the first time. Sports teach invaluable lessons, such as discipline and determination, along with providing a platform to showcase their talent, fostering mutual understanding of each other’s perspectives, beliefs, lifestyles and more.”
He said these competitions marked a significant milestone as girl cadets participated for the first time, signifying a strong commitment to women’s empowerment. Under the PM’s “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” initiative, girls were admitted to Sainik Schools three years ago.
Highlighting the long-standing tradition of Sainik Schools, he said they provided a holistic education, combining quality academics with military training.
