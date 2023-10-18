More Sainik Schools to come up in other districts, says Khattar

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 17

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today said that Sainik Schools would be established on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in other districts, which would enhance the state’s contribution to the armed forces and prepare a substantial number of Agniveers.

Chairing the valedictory function of the first All India Sainik School National Games (AISSNG), 2023, at Sainik School, Kunjpura, the CM announced a grant of Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development of the school.

Khattar highlighted the importance of games and said, “It is a matter of great pride that AISSNG has been organised in Haryana for the first time. Sports teach invaluable lessons, such as discipline and determination, along with providing a platform to showcase their talent, fostering mutual understanding of each other’s perspectives, beliefs, lifestyles and more.”

He said these competitions marked a significant milestone as girl cadets participated for the first time, signifying a strong commitment to women’s empowerment. Under the PM’s “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao” initiative, girls were admitted to Sainik Schools three years ago.

Highlighting the long-standing tradition of Sainik Schools, he said they provided a holistic education, combining quality academics with military training.

#Agnipath #Agniveers #Karnal #Manohar Lal Khattar