More than 1K students still in Ukraine: CM

Chandigarh, March 3
More than 1,000 Haryana students are still stranded in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.
Talking to mediapersons today, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The list of 1,784 youths of Haryana was received from the Ministry of External Affairs, out of which 83 are not from our state. So far, out of 1,701 Haryana youths, 683 have been brought back. Nearly 150 students remaining in Ukraine have been asked to come on the border.”
Today, nine students from Haryana reached the Mumbai airport. “Arrangements have been made to give air travel tickets from Mumbai to Delhi to these students along with a cash amount of Rs 1,000 on behalf of the Haryana Government. Besides, help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad,” he added.
The CM said all deputy commissioners had been directed to contact the families of such students at personal level. Faridabad Divisional Commissioner had been made the nodal officer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...