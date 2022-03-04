More than 1K students still in Ukraine: CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 3

More than 1,000 Haryana students are still stranded in Ukraine and its neighbouring countries.

Talking to mediapersons today, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, “The list of 1,784 youths of Haryana was received from the Ministry of External Affairs, out of which 83 are not from our state. So far, out of 1,701 Haryana youths, 683 have been brought back. Nearly 150 students remaining in Ukraine have been asked to come on the border.”

Today, nine students from Haryana reached the Mumbai airport. “Arrangements have been made to give air travel tickets from Mumbai to Delhi to these students along with a cash amount of Rs 1,000 on behalf of the Haryana Government. Besides, help desks have been set up in Mumbai, Delhi, Chandigarh, Faridabad,” he added.

The CM said all deputy commissioners had been directed to contact the families of such students at personal level. Faridabad Divisional Commissioner had been made the nodal officer.