More than17.77L to exercise franchise for Kurukshetra seat

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, March 17

Over 17.77 lakh people in the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency are eligible to vote in the upcoming elections and elect a new Member of Parliament.

Of total, Electorate has over 9.32L men, over 8.44 lakh women and 23 from the third gender category.

The Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency comprises nine Assembly constituencies of Kurukshetra (Ladwa, Shahabad, Thanesar and Pehowa), Kaithal (Guhla, Kalayat, Kaithal and Pundri), and Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district.

As per the data collected, the Kaithal constituency has the maximum 2.17 lakh voters followed by Kalayat (2.12 lakh), Thanesar (2.10 lakh), Radaur (2.06 lakh), Ladwa (1.93), Guhla (1.91 lakh), Pundri (1.90 lakh), Pehowa (1.84 lakh) and Shahabad (1.69 lakh).

Meanwhile, the registration of only 23 voters under the third gender category reveals the poor participation of the third gender in the election process. As per the electoral roll, 11 voters each are registered in Kaithal and Kurukshetra districts, while only one in Radaur of Yamunanagar district.

Sarla Kaushik, Election Tehsildar, Kurukshetra, said, “There can be different reasons, including lesser interest behind the lower registration by the voters under the third gender category, but we will motivate them to come forward and organise special camps for them for increasing their registration and participation.”

The district administration has also selected Olympian and hockey player Surender Kumar as the icon for the Lok Sabha election.

“To educate people and create awareness about casting vote, various campaigns will be organised and hockey player Surender Kumar will participate in the campaign,” the Election Tehsildar said.

Meanwhile, Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Sharma held meetings with the representatives of political parties and district officials and asked them to ensure that all guidelines of the Model Code of Conduct were followed strictly.

Sharma, said, “We held meetings with the representatives of the political parties and also the district officials and directions have been given in context with the elections. Various outreach programmes and SVEEP activities will be carried out in the district in the coming days. Hockey player Surender Kumar will be Kurukshetra’s icon for the Lok Sabha elections. All efforts will be made to ensure fair and peaceful elections.”

