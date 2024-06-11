MoS distributes HAPPY cards in Ambala City

Ambala, June 10
Minister of State for Transport Aseem Goel on Monday distributed HAPPY cards among the beneficiaries of Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana at Ambala City bus stand and said that the government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya.
The Minister of State called upon the beneficiaries of the scheme to apply for their cards at the earliest.
On this occasion, Aseem Goel said, “A HAPPY card provides facility of free travel up to 1,000 km every year to poor families in government buses. The government will be spending a budget of Rs 600 crore on this scheme. Nearly 35,000 people have applied for the HAPPY card in Ambala district. The Haryana Government is working with the spirit of Antyodaya and has constantly started new schemes for the welfare of the people of Haryana. Soon, Ambala residents will get electric bus service.”
Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Navdeep Singh Virk, who was present on the occasion, said, “Over the past one and a half year, nearly 1,800 new buses have been bought and more buses will be purchased in the next two months. Earlier, AC buses used to run on Delhi to Chandigarh route, but now AC buses of Haryana Roadways run from all the depots. The tender of 150 more AC buses has been floated.”
