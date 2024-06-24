MoS Sudha directs Kurukshetra MC officials to improve sanitation conditions

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 23

Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha inspected the Chhota Bazaar area yesterday and directed the Municipal Council to improve the sanitation conditions.

As per information, Sudha paid a surprise visit, interacted with the shopkeepers and inquired about the problems being faced by people there. He checked the condition of the drains and directed the MC officials to clean the drains from Rotary Club Chowk to Sikri Chowk in the main market.

He warned the officials of strict action if any negligence was found in the works related to sanitation and cleaning of drains. He also directed the officials to resolve the shopkeepers’ grievances.

Following the minister’s visit, the MC’s sanitation staff cleaned the drains of Chakravarti Mohalla from Rotary Club Chowk to Sikri Chowk in Main Bazaar, Shastri Nagar, Pipli.

Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Abhe Yadav said the cleaning work has been going on for the last several days. Various locations, including the areas near Bhadrakali Temple, Ravidas Chowk, Kirti Nagar, Bishangarh, Kailash Nagar and BBMB office have been covered, while work in Mohan Nagar, Rotary Chowk to Ravidas Chowk and other areas is ongoing. The cleaning of drains and sewers will be completed before the monsoon season. The MC officers have been assigned duties to check the cleaning work.

Subhash Sudha said, “Directions have been issued to the officials to clean all drains and remove the blockade so that there is no waterlogging. They have also been told to maintain sanitation conditions, otherwise strict action would be initiated against them for negligence. The officials of the Irrigation Department, Haryana Sarasvati Heritage Development Board and other departments have been directed to work with better coordination and complete the work in time.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra