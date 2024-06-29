MoS Sudha suspends two MC officials

Kurukshetra, June 28
Acting on complaints related to Municipal Corporation Ambala, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha today suspended two officials of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, and directed the officials of all departments to resolve the complaints related to general public on priority otherwise action will be initiated.
He was here to chair the first District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City on Friday. As many as 15 complaints were listed in the meeting.
The minister issued directions on the complaint related to encroachment, waterlogging in Sector 9, drainage at Dashmesh Colony, and also ordered an FIR against a former sarpanch of Talheri Rangran for alleged embezzlement of grant of a Valmiki Chaupal. During the meeting, a woman of Rattanheri village alleged that a plot was sold twice by some people due to which her money has stuck following which the minister ordered to register an FIR.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Roof collapses at Delhi airport after heavy rain; 1 dead, 6 hurt
Govt orders probe | Over 100 flights cancelled | All airport...
Congress slams Centre over Delhi airport roof collapse
Party blames it on corruption, criminal negligence
Terminal 1 at Delhi airport shut, traffic diverted to T 2&3
24x7 war room to be set up under supervision of Civil Aviati...
Delhi faces rain fury, records highest downpour in 88 years
Deluge claims 4 lives in Delhi
Ready for discussion on NEET: Minister after Opposition stalls Lok Sabha
Not allowed to speak, govt avoiding key issue: Rahul