MoS Sudha suspends two MC officials

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 28

Acting on complaints related to Municipal Corporation Ambala, Minister of State for Urban Local Bodies Subhash Sudha today suspended two officials of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, and directed the officials of all departments to resolve the complaints related to general public on priority otherwise action will be initiated.

He was here to chair the first District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala City on Friday. As many as 15 complaints were listed in the meeting.

The minister issued directions on the complaint related to encroachment, waterlogging in Sector 9, drainage at Dashmesh Colony, and also ordered an FIR against a former sarpanch of Talheri Rangran for alleged embezzlement of grant of a Valmiki Chaupal. During the meeting, a woman of Rattanheri village alleged that a plot was sold twice by some people due to which her money has stuck following which the minister ordered to register an FIR.

