Mosque ransacked in Gurugram village, worshippers attacked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 13

A group of over 200 villagers allegedly ransacked a mosque after entering it forcibly in Bhoda Kalan village on Wednesday night and also assaulted worshippers. An FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur police station.

We are verifying all facts As per the complaint, an FIR has been registered and we are verifying all facts. Action will be taken as per the law. ASI Gajender Singh, Investigating Officer

According to the complaint filed by Subedar Najar Mohammad, a resident of Bhoda Kalan village, there were only four houses of Muslims in the village and some villagers threatened to expel them from the village.

“It was on Wednesday morning first when villagers Rajesh Chauhan, alias Baabu, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and about 200 others surrounded us and entered our prayer hall. They threatened to expel us from the village. At night, we were praying in the prayer hall of the mosque. They assaulted worshippers and also locked the prayer hall. The accused also threatened to kill us”, Subedar said in his complaint.

They informed the police and a police team reached the spot while the accused managed to flee from there. The police have recovered a mobile phone from the spot, which may belong to one of the accused.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against Rajesh Chauhan, alias Baabu, Anil Bhadoria, Sanjay Vyas and other under Sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian PenalCode.